BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Japan Exchange Group Inc:
* Says it will issue 1st series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen on March 16
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Interest rate of 0.355 percent
* Maturity on March 16, 2027
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.