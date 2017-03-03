March 3 Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 110 percent, or to be 5.4 million yuan to 6.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ETtNYw

