BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from parent co, RIZAP GROUP Inc,on May 29
March 6 Shinkong Textile Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.46 per share for 2016
** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS