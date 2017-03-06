BRIEF-Klaria Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Care Twentyone Corp :
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Oct. 28, 2016, with a result of 31,000 shares repurchased for 81.8 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QdOa7E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility