BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 3 Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v523G4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
* Medadvisor partners with US company iHealth Labs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: