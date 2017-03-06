BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 6 Workman Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 120,000 shares of its stock at the price of 3,182 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 7
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bQR4B3
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.