BRIEF-ExeoTech Invest Q1 EBITDA loss SEK 2.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 MLS Co Ltd:
* Says it signed a cooperation framework agreement for wood linsen CCL production project with Jinggangshan Economic and Technological Development Zone Administrative Committee
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RjzDf2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR CO'S SHAREHOLDERS IS FULLY SUBSCRIUBED