Italy - Factors to watch on May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
March 6 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 down 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 8.9 million yuan to 13.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.8 million yuan
* Comments the rising prices of raw material are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7XpyJq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* March quarter net profit 21 million rupees versus loss 11.4 million rupees year ago