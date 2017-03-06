March 6 Tomy Co Ltd :

* Says the co to distribute shares of its treasury common stock at 1,084.36 yen per share through public offering and private placement

* Says the co is aiming to raise 6.23 billion yen in total to fund production of TV shows and films, development of software, acquisition of equipments as well as marketing

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xTysLc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)