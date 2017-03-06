Italy - Factors to watch on May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
March 6 Changshu Automotive Trim Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co set up auto parts JV in Tianjin, under cooperation with Greiner Perfoam GmbH
* Says the registered capital is 15 million yuan
* Says the co is holding 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/65rx3j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* March quarter net profit 21 million rupees versus loss 11.4 million rupees year ago