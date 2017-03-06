BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 6 TaiMed Biologics Inc:
* Says no dividend for 2016


* Medadvisor partners with US company iHealth Labs