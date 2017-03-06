BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 6 Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 down 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 9.5 million yuan to 14.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 15.8 million yuan
* Comments the sharply increased management fees and sales expenses as the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UjtAhj

* Medadvisor partners with US company iHealth Labs