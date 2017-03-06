BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co., Ltd.:
* Says its top shareholder, Shanxi-based building materials trading firm, cut stake in the co to 2.0 percent from 32 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8XOnwZ; goo.gl/qBwH6j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA