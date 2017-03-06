BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 6 Lumosa Therapeutics Co Ltd:
* Says it got Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approval for its long-acting analgesic injection named NALDEBAIN LT1001
