BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 WORKMAN Co Ltd :
* Completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 7
* Says 120,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 3,182 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oNp9Zh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie