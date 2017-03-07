BRIEF-Servtech Global remains on target to achieve FY revenues in excess of $10 mln
* Remains on target to achieve consolidated group revenues in excess of $10 million for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Pchomestore Inc:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.79 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PZj0KN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Remains on target to achieve consolidated group revenues in excess of $10 million for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia