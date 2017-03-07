BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Gosun Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 67.5 million yuan to acquire 90 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based tech firm
* Says co will have the right of first refusal to buy the remaining 10 percent stake in the Shenzhen-based tech firm for 7.5 million yuan after the expiration of the period
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QFf8NG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie