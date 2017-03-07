BRIEF-Servtech Global remains on target to achieve FY revenues in excess of $10 mln
* Remains on target to achieve consolidated group revenues in excess of $10 million for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Dingli Corp Ltd :
* Sees Q1 net profit for FY 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 28.9 million yuan to 33.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (24.0 million yuan)
* Says increase in communication service business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bv1caX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Remains on target to achieve consolidated group revenues in excess of $10 million for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia