March 7 Dingli Corp Ltd :

* Sees Q1 net profit for FY 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 28.9 million yuan to 33.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (24.0 million yuan)

* Says increase in communication service business as main reason for the forecast

