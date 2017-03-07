BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate Sichuan-based network tech unit
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie