BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Rokko Butter Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy land in Kobe for 2.8 billion yen
* Says effective March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XarB9F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie