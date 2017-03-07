BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd :
* Says 100 percent stake in France-based firm Tristone Flowtech Holding S.A.S. has been transferred to co's unit
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie