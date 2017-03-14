(Corrects March 7 story to clarify the proposal is from the
controlling shareholder, and to add bonus dividend information
in the bullet)
March 7 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd
:
* Says its controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash
dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares, distribute 10 shares per 10
shares as bonus shares, and use additional paid-in capital to
distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders, as
the dividend payment plan for 2016
