BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 LC Holdings Inc :
* Says its real estate unit plans to buy land and building in Saitama
* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed
* Says effective March 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/85JFgk
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year