BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 51 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based jewelry company at 255 million yuan in total
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PVraBm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie