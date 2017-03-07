BRIEF-Trade Me Group teams up with Afterpay
* Trade me is teaming up with afterpay, an Australian "buy now, pay later" online payments provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will buy new shares of Cnoga Medical Ltd. at $50 million
* Says the subsidiary will hold 23.8 percent stake in Cnoga Medical Ltd. after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SjOLN5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.