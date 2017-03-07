RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue new units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise 11.8 billion yen at domestic and 12.3 billion yen at overseas
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition of properties
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3tsc0m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins