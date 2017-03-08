BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Daiko Denshi Tsushin Ltd:
* Says it will sell real estate in late March
* Says it expects extraordinary profit of 162 million yen and extraordinary loss of 168 million yen for FY 2017 due to the transfer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lsyiQx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.