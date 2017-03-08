UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 8 Primax Electronics Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FngtHj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.