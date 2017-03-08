BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Edion Corp :
* Says it plans to buy back up to 2 million shares for no more than 2 billion yen via ToSTNeT-3
* Says the repurchase period from March 9 to April 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ymbJBh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.