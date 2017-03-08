March 8 Soko Seiren Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder, Bunpei Nishikawa's stake in the co is lowered to 0 percent from 33.7 percent, effective Aug. 29, 2016

* Says Bunpei Nishikawa has passed away

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HhfKHf

