BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Soko Seiren Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder, Bunpei Nishikawa's stake in the co is lowered to 0 percent from 33.7 percent, effective Aug. 29, 2016
* Says Bunpei Nishikawa has passed away
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HhfKHf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.