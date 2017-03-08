WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says the controlling shareholder will sell 13 percent stake in the co to an individual Hu Gengxi
* Says the controlling shareholder will hold 38.9 percent stake after the change
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BjCHCa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.