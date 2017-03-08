BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Actron Technology Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.5 per share
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.5 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2G6CSf
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.