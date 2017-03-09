BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Good com Asset Co Ltd:
* Says the co plans to take out 397 million yen worth loan
* Says the co will acquire a Tokyo-based apartment
Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/b7Lwz;rrd.me/b7Lw4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.