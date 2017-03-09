March 9 Traders Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says its unit formed business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based medical study firm on business development of the unit

* Says the unit will invest 2.5 million yen to raise 18.5 percent stake in the medical study firm

* Says the medical study firm is holding the technology of supercooling technology

