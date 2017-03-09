BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Traders Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says its unit formed business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based medical study firm on business development of the unit
* Says the unit will invest 2.5 million yen to raise 18.5 percent stake in the medical study firm
* Says the medical study firm is holding the technology of supercooling technology
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b7Lza
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.