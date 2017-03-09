WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd :
* Says the co to jointly develop biosimilars technology with ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation
* Says the co will issue 199,800 shares to ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation for 301.9 million yen
* Says effective March 27
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b7L8p
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.