UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 9 VINX Corp:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 440,000 shares of its stock at the price of 841 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 10
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 800 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8EcPAF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.