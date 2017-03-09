March 9 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Says it will use 2.8 million yuan to jointly set up a seeds company with registered capital of 5 million yuan with two individuals and will hold 56 percent stake in the new company

* Says it will use 7.7 million yuan to jointly set up a seeds company with registered capital of 15 million yuan with another seeds company and will hold 51 percent stake in the new company

* Says it will set up three companies in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TIkMrn; goo.gl/8YW6NB; goo.gl/TZR30F

