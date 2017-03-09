March 9 Regal Holding Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue 4.2 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price from T$90 to T$97 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

