WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Excelsior Medical Co Ltd:
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary and the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
* Says the subsidiary is engaged in wholesale and retail of precision instruments
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.