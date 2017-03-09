Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Sunrise International Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 28 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$11 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 551.18 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SNVslD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.