BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GPwWOm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )