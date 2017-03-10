WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer entire relative assets in manufacturing branch with net value of about 155.4 million yuan, to its wholly owned pharma unit
* Says the manufacturing branch will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RZixrk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.