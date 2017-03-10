BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 Unitika Ltd :
* Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on March 1, due to violation of antimonopoly law
* Says it was required to stop the misconducts
* Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 223 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nxshT7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.