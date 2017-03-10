March 10 Unitika Ltd :

* Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on March 1, due to violation of antimonopoly law

* Says it was required to stop the misconducts

* Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 223 million yen

