BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Japan Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds for 100 billion yen from March 10 to Sep. 30
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition, loan repayment and working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2uE8S4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )