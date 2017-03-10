March 10 Shofu Inc :

* Says it plans to set up a dentistry material JV in India in March named as Shofu Dental India Pvt Ltd, jointly with Shofu Dental Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd

* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million rupees and co will hold a 99 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jmycRQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)