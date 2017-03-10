WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Shofu Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a dentistry material JV in India in March named as Shofu Dental India Pvt Ltd, jointly with Shofu Dental Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd
* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million rupees and co will hold a 99 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jmycRQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.