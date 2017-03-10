UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 AEWIN Technologies Co Ltd:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f1BRjY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)