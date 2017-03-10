March 10 Alchip Technologies Ltd:

* Says it will repurchase 2 million shares of its common stock (a 3.3 percent stake) during the period from March 13 to May 9

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$28.88 per share ~ T$57.54 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1.65 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DZerPS

