UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 10 Alchip Technologies Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase 2 million shares of its common stock (a 3.3 percent stake) during the period from March 13 to May 9
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$28.88 per share ~ T$57.54 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1.65 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DZerPS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.