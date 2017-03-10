March 10 Cayenne S Ark Mobile Co Ltd:

* Says it will will issue 3 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$18 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees and remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9tH5y7

