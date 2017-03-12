March 12 S-cubism Inc:
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 22, 2017, under the symbol
"3982"
* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a
total of 350,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued
100,000 shares and privately held 250,000 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of
Registration Statement is 1,250 yen per share with total
offering amount will be 437.5 million yen, and the fixed
offering price will be announced at later date
* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and SMBC
Nikko Securities Inc included, six securities companies will be
the underwriters for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JIezyv
