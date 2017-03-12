March 12 S-cubism Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 22, 2017, under the symbol "3982"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 350,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 100,000 shares and privately held 250,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,250 yen per share with total offering amount will be 437.5 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JIezyv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)