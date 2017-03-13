WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 CellSeed Inc :
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 510 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3867
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.